South Korea Approves Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 08:22 PM

South Korea has approved the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, the American biotechnology company said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) South Korea has approved the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, the American biotechnology company said on Wednesday.

"Novavax... and SK bioscience, Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of Korea-based SK Group, today announced that South Korea's Ministry of food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has approved a Biologics License Application (BLA) from SK bioscience for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization in individuals 18 years of age and older for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2," the company stated.

The vaccine will be manufactured and marketed in South Korea by SK Bioscience.

"Novavax is proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at a critical time in the pandemic as both the Delta and Omicron variants have taken hold," Stanley Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said.

In December, the World Health Organization recommended Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, for emergency use. The company says that it has started work on developing an "Omicron-specific construct" of the antigen in its COVID-19 vaccine as part of a two-pronged strategy to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

