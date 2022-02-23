South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year Olds - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) South Korea has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country, the Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety said on Wednesday.

Pfizer applied for the permit on February 4. After reviewing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, the ministry approved the use of Pfizer at two doses for one person with a dosage of 0.1 milligrams per milliliter.

"Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the use of the imported Pfizer Korea 'Comirnaty 0.1 mg/ml (for children 5-11 years)' vaccine for people 5-11 years old," the ministry said in a statement.

Children will be given two injections with an interval of three weeks.

Those with severely low immunity will receive a booster shot four weeks after their second shot, the statement read.

The decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Omicron strain and the risk of severe cases of coronavirus among children, the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, South Korea registered 171,452 cases of COVID-19 over the past day, which became the highest number of COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, South Korea has seen 2,329,182 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 969,524 recoveries and 7,607 deaths. Already 58.6% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose.