UrduPoint.com

South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine For 5-11 Year Olds - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year Olds - Officials

South Korea has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) South Korea has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country, the Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety said on Wednesday.

Pfizer applied for the permit on February 4. After reviewing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, the ministry approved the use of Pfizer at two doses for one person with a dosage of 0.1 milligrams per milliliter.

"Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the use of the imported Pfizer Korea 'Comirnaty 0.1 mg/ml (for children 5-11 years)' vaccine for people 5-11 years old," the ministry said in a statement.

Children will be given two injections with an interval of three weeks.

Those with severely low immunity will receive a booster shot four weeks after their second shot, the statement read.

The decision was made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Omicron strain and the risk of severe cases of coronavirus among children, the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, South Korea registered 171,452 cases of COVID-19 over the past day, which became the highest number of COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Overall, South Korea has seen 2,329,182 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 969,524 recoveries and 7,607 deaths. Already 58.6% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a booster vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Immunity South Korea February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

20 minutes ago
 Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa t ..

Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa tour

2 minutes ago
 European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukrai ..

European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia ..

In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia's rich history

2 minutes ago
 EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions ..

EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions Against Moscow on February 25- ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>