The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Friday approved the vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety on Friday approved the vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

In February, Pfizer applied for the use of its vaccine in South Korea. Following three separate independent evaluations on the vaccine's efficacy and safety, the ministry approved the its two full-dose regimen for people aged over 16.

According to the Yonhap news agency, despite the formal approval, it is unclear whether youths are eligible to receive the vaccine, since this age group has not been yet included in the government's vaccination plans.

The first phase of South Korea's vaccination campaign began on February. The country uses the AstraZeneca vaccine for health care staff and patients in nursing homes. The majority of the population aged between 18 and 65 years old will start receiving a vaccine in the third quarter of 2021, as the authorities hope to reach herd immunity by November.

The Asian country also received 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX facility. A special import permit was issued in advance for this batch of the vaccine, and since February 27, the vaccine has been continually administered to doctors, nurses and other medical workers treating patients with COVID-19 in the metropolitan area.

Seoul is expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine for 13 million people through a direct contract with the company. The first batch for 500,000 nationals will be delivered in late March. The second batch for another 3 million people will arrive in South Korea in the second quarter of 2021, while the remainder of the contracted vaccine is expected to arrive in the third quarter.