TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) South Korea has approved a project to build the world 's biggest floating solar power station, the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Thursday.

The station will be build on the Saemangeum Lake that is separated from the ocean by the Saemangeum Seawall, the biggest dam in the world situated in the South Korean province of Jeollabuk-do. At the first stage of the power station's construction, which will end in April 2022, the station is expected to produce 1.

2 gigawatts of electricity and 0.9 gigawatts more in 2025, at the second stage.

Private investment in the project will amount to 4.6 trillion South Korean wons ($3.9 billion).

The station, which is also called farm, will cover an area of 30 square kilometers ( 11.6 square miles) and is expected to produce enough energy to provide electricity for 1 million flats.

As for today, a floating farm near the city of Huainan in the Chinese province of Anhui is considered to be the largest floating solar power plant.