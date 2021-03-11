South Korea Approves Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for People Over 65

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) South Korea has authorized the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine for people over 65 years old, following the example of European countries, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Thursday.

The vaccine was initially recommended for use only among people aged between 18 and 65, as data on the vaccine's effects on senior citizens was insufficient. The country was set to receive additional data on the results of clinical trials in this group in early April before deciding whether to inoculate them with the vaccine. However, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the health authorities to review the issue now, citing the experience of other countries that already greenlighted its use for seniors.

"A vaccination expert panel based on research from the UK and Scotland has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 65 and older, as it was shown to be effective in preventing hospitalization and severe symptoms," the KDCA said in a statement.

According to the recommendation, the country intends to vaccinate about 376,000 employees of nursing homes and senior citizens living there in March.

The regulator also noted that eight out of 11 deaths registered after people got AstraZeneca shot were not caused by the vaccine, as those people were receiving treatment at long-term care hospitals and had multiple underlying diseases.

South Korea launched a mass inoculation campaign in late February, using the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate health care staff and patients in nursing homes, as well as the Pfizer vaccine for frontline medical staff.