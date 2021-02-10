UrduPoint.com
South Korea Approves Use Of AstraZeneca For All Citizens Over 18 - Drug Safety Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

South Korea Approves Use of AstraZeneca for All Citizens Over 18 - Drug Safety Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety on Wednesday announced authorizing the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for all citizens over 18 while advising caution when giving it to those aged 65 and older.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDC) said on Tuesday that the country would begin vaccinating nursery homes residents and staff as well as, if necessary, frontline medical workers with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine starting February 26.

"The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (Minister Kim Ganglip) held the Final Evaluation Committee meeting comprised of internal-external experts and granted a marketing authorization for 'Korea AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Inj.' for which AstraZeneca Korea filed application on Jan. 4, 2021 on condition of submitting results of the currently ongoing clinical trial," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the committee came to the conclusion that overall the vaccine is safe while also stressing the need for continuous monitoring for "neuroinflammatory adverse reactions such as transverse myelitis.

"

"The Final Evaluation Committee concluded that as the CPAC [Committee and the Central Pharmaceutical Advisory Committee] advised, the vaccine is authorized on condition of administering to individuals aged 18 and older, including older adults (aged 65 and older). Meanwhile, the committee decided to include comments in drug description: 'Be attentive when administering to individuals aged 65 and older," the statement continued.

South Korea is set to begin the vaccine rollout this month. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expects AstraZeneca vaccine doses for 2.19 million people to arrive in the first half of 2021.

This year, the country hopes to receive a total of 106 million doses from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen and via the COVAX Facility. Talks are also underway for the purchase of another 40 million doses from US company Novavax.

The country's health authorities also stated that they did not rule out purchasing other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V if the already acquired vaccines were not enough or in case any issues emerged.

