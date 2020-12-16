UrduPoint.com
South Korea, ASEAN Agree to Boost Efforts to Combat Climate Change - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reached an agreement on launching a working-level dialogue to enhance cooperation on protecting the environment and tackling the climate change issue, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The weeks-long talks between the sides have resulted in the establishment of the South Korea-ASEAN Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change, with the first meeting scheduled for next year, the news agency reported.

South Korea became the third partner to have launched such a format of cooperation with ASEAN on the environment and climate change. The association has similar agreements with Japan and the European Union.

