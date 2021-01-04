South Korea Asks Iran to Release Vessel Seized in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry

South Korea is aware of the detention of its vessel by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz and Seoul has asked Tehran to release the vessel as soon as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) South Korea is aware of the detention of its vessel by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz and Seoul has asked Tehran to release the vessel as soon as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian state-run Fars news agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the South Korean-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf. Media reported that the vessel bound for the United Arab Emirates was carrying chemicals and was seized for polluting the waters. The satellite data by MarineTraffic.com real-time tracker of the movements of ships showed that the South-Korean tanker MT Hankuk Chemi changed its course and entered the Iranian territorial waters.

"The South Korean Foreign Ministry and the embassy of our country in Iran learned about the detention of our ship and asked [Tehran] to ensure security of the ship's crew and the early release of the vessel ... There are a total of 20 people on board the ship, including five South Korean citizens," the statement said.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said it had sent its anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit to the Strait of Hormuz to clarify the situation.

The US navy's 5th Fleet, on its part, said that it was closely monitoring the situation.