UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Asks US To Help Resolve Crisis In Relations With Japan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:06 PM

South Korea Asks US to Help Resolve Crisis in Relations With Japan - Foreign Ministry

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has asked the United States to facilitate normalization of relations between Seoul and Tokyo, the ministry said on Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has asked the United States to facilitate normalization of relations between Seoul and Tokyo, the ministry said on Saturday.

On November 22-23, the foreign minister visited Japan for a meeting with her counterparts from G20 countries, and had a conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan. Her visit coincided with Seoul's decision to halt termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a bilateral pact on sharing intelligence data.

"Minister Kang Kyung-wha explained the South Korean government's rationale regarding the suspension of its exit from the GSOMIA. She also said that South Korea will try to settle the issues pertaining to its relations with Japan, such as export limitations, and asked the US to play a constructive role in that process," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also agreed to continue their dialogue about the Korean Peninsula's denuclearization and sharing the costs of the US military presence in South Korea.

A year ago, a South Korean court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to compensate four South Korean nationals for using their forced labor during the Second World War.

The decision caused an outcry in Japan, which claimed that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

In July 2019, Tokyo canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, dealing a serious blow to the nation's high-tech industries, followed by the August 2 decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

In response, the South Korean government announced the ending its participation in the GSOMIA.

Related Topics

Visit Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Turkish Lira July August November 2019 World War All From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Court extend till Dec 7 judicial remand of PPP lea ..

9 minutes ago

China Launches 2 More Satellites of BeiDou Navigat ..

4 minutes ago

Students of 40 institutions participate in COMSATS ..

4 minutes ago

CDA to start rehabilitation, renovation of road li ..

5 minutes ago

Jackal rescued from well

8 minutes ago

CDA hands over land to MCI for STP

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.