UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, Australia Begin 3-Day Navy Drills In Sea Of Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:21 PM

South Korea, Australia Begin 3-Day Navy Drills in Sea of Japan - Reports

Naval forces of South Korea and Australia have kicked off joint large scale military drills in the Sea of Japan, media reported Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Naval forces of South Korea and Australia have kicked off joint large scale military drills in the Sea of Japan, media reported Tuesday.

The three-day naval drills, code-named Haedori-Wallaby, involve joint maneuvers combating anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-ship firing drills, according to the Navy, Yonhap news agency cited the country's navy as saying.

South Korea has mobilized six warships, six aircraft and one submarine, while Australia has sent one of its three Hobart-class destroyers to take part, according to the agency.

Haedori is the Korean Navy's mascot, while the Wallaby represents the one of Australia.

Related Topics

Firing Australia Japan South Korea Media

Recent Stories

Dubai external trade with Brazil makes AED 5.6b in ..

5 minutes ago

Economy is the biggest problem for an overwhelming ..

6 minutes ago

Woman runs away from marriage after husband denied ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Pension Funds, Investment Banks Interested ..

1 minute ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund to Meet With US Del ..

1 minute ago

SCC Opposition Side Hopes for Russia's Support in ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.