South Korea, Australia Begin 3-Day Navy Drills in Sea of Japan - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Naval forces of South Korea and Australia have kicked off joint large scale military drills in the Sea of Japan, media reported Tuesday.

The three-day naval drills, code-named Haedori-Wallaby, involve joint maneuvers combating anti-submarine, anti-air and anti-ship firing drills, according to the Navy, Yonhap news agency cited the country's navy as saying.

South Korea has mobilized six warships, six aircraft and one submarine, while Australia has sent one of its three Hobart-class destroyers to take part, according to the agency.

Haedori is the Korean Navy's mascot, while the Wallaby represents the one of Australia.