South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

"The unification ministry approved civilian organizations' three requests to ship humanitarian materials into the North," the statement read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

It is reported that in addition to two applications approved in late July, the ministry approved three applications to ship medical assistance to the northern neighbor on October 6.

Last month, South Korea unveiled plans to allocate up to $8.5 million for civilian organizations to aid projects for North Korean people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said that it is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible signal that the country � which claims to be free of the coronavirus � is easing tough pandemic border closures to let aid in.