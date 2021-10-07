UrduPoint.com

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery To North

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:27 PM

South Korea Authorizes Drug Delivery to North

South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) South Korean authorities have granted three requests by civilian groups to deliver drugs and other humanitarian medical supplies to the North, the Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

"The unification ministry approved civilian organizations' three requests to ship humanitarian materials into the North," the statement read, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

It is reported that in addition to two applications approved in late July, the ministry approved three applications to ship medical assistance to the northern neighbor on October 6.

Last month, South Korea unveiled plans to allocate up to $8.5 million for civilian organizations to aid projects for North Korean people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said that it is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible signal that the country � which claims to be free of the coronavirus � is easing tough pandemic border closures to let aid in.

Related Topics

World Drugs South Korea North Korea July October Border Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks fo ..

FM calls for revisiting int'l policy frameworks for trade, investment & technolo ..

3 minutes ago
 ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commenci ..

ICC announces officials for T20 World Cup commencing from Oct 17

8 minutes ago
 Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for ..

Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for more vaccinations

22 seconds ago
 UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases

1 minute ago
 Two shops sealed over SOPs violation

Two shops sealed over SOPs violation

1 minute ago
 World's tallest people get that shrinking feeling

World's tallest people get that shrinking feeling

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.