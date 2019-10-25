UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Bans 9 Boeing 737 NG Planes From Flying Due To Cracks - Transport Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

South Korea Bans 9 Boeing 737 NG Planes From Flying Due to Cracks - Transport Ministry

The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has banned South Korean airlines from flying nine Boeing 737 NG planes after structural cracks were detected on the bodies of the aircraft

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has banned South Korean airlines from flying nine Boeing 737 NG planes after structural cracks were detected on the bodies of the aircraft.

The ministry is inspecting 150 Boeing 737 NG airplanes for cracks to ensure their compliance with the airworthiness directive.

"As of October 10, the examination of 42 airplanes has been completed. We detected cracks in nine airplanes, and have therefore banned them from flying until they have been repaired," the ministry said.

According to the statement, a consultation with Boeing is needed to correct the problem. Therefore, the planes will be repaired as soon as the company and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) develop a joint plan for eliminating the defects.

In early October, the FAA forced Boeing to check for cracks on the left and right-hand side suspension system of the aircraft, which connects the fuselage with the wings. The defected part, dubbed the pickle fork, was designed to safely handle 90,000 flight cycles the total lifespan of a Boeing 737 NG.

Related Topics

Company North Korea October From

Recent Stories

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

12 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

35 minutes ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

1 hour ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

1 hour ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

2 hours ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.