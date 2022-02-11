South Korea Bans Citizens From Traveling to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

South Korea has set the maximum level 4 alert for trips to Ukraine, thereby banning its citizens from visiting the country, and recommended its nationals living in Ukraine to leave it as soon as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) South Korea has set the maximum level 4 alert for trips to Ukraine, thereby banning its citizens from visiting the country, and recommended its nationals living in Ukraine to leave it as soon as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The ban is a preventative measure by the South Korean government in the event of a dramatic deterioration of the situation in the region, we ask our citizens who are in Ukraine to urgently leave to South Korea or third countries, and those who intended to travel to Ukraine to cancel their plans," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ban will apply to all regions of Ukraine. It will come into force at midnight on Sunday, Seoul time (15:00 GMT on Saturday).

South Korean citizens are invited to obtain all necessary information about flights and ways to leave Ukraine at the South Korean embassy and inform the diplomatic mission about their departure. There are currently 341 South Korean citizens in Ukraine.

Those who will remain on the Ukrainian territory or will visit it, despite the ban, may be held liable in accordance with the current legislation, the ministry noted.

In January, the South Korean foreign ministry set the level 3 travel alert for 15 regions in the southeast and north of Ukraine, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The third level meant a recommendation to urgently leave the territories. In the same month, a number of Western countries announced the evacuation of their diplomatic missions from Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow may also advise non-essential personnel at its diplomatic missions in Kiev to leave the country. He stressed that Russia has become concerned by the evacuations of staff by the United Kingdom and the United States as it looks as if "there were preparations for something" in Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.