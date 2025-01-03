South Korea Begins Lifting Jeju Air Wreckage After Fatal Crash
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Muan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) South Korean investigators on Friday began lifting the wreckage of the Jeju Air plane that crashed five days ago, killing 179 people in the worst aviation disaster on its soil, AFP reporters saw.
The flight was carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before slamming into a barrier, killing all aboard except two flight attendants.
The exact cause of the flight's crash is still unknown, but investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear, and an installation at the end of the runway that the plane struck as possible issues.
Using a large yellow crane, investigators began lifting sections of the plane's burned-out wreckage, AFP reporters near the crash site saw, including what appeared to be an engine.
"Today, we will lift the tail section of the plane," Na Won-ho, South Jeolla provincial police's head of investigations, told a press conference at Muan International Airport where the crash happened.
"We expect there may be remains found in that section," Na said.
"For all that to be complete and to have the results, we must wait until tomorrow."
All 179 victims have been identified and some of the bodies have been released to families for funerals to begin.
