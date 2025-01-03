South Korea Begins Lifting Jeju Air Wreckage After Fatal Crash
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Muan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) South Korean investigators said Friday they expected to find more human remains as they began lifting the wreckage of the Jeju Air jet that crashed on landing last weekend killing all but two of the 181 passengers and crew aboard.
Flight 2216 from Bangkok to Muan broke up in a fiery ball of flames after colliding with a concrete installation at the end of the runway following a mayday call and emergency belly-landing.
The exact cause of the Boeing 737-800 crash is still unknown, but investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear, and the barrier at the end of the runway as possible issues.
Using large yellow cranes, investigators began lifting sections of the plane's scorched fuselage Friday, including what appeared to be an engine and the tail section.
"Today, we will lift the tail section of the plane," said Na Won-ho, head of investigations for the South Jeolla provincial police.
"We expect there may be remains found in that section," he told a press conference at Muan International Airport, where the crash happened.
"For all that to be complete and to have the results, we must wait until tomorrow."
Because of the violent destruction of the aircraft, officials said some of the bodies suffered extreme damage, and it was taking investigators time to piece them together while also preserving crash site evidence.
All 179 victims have been identified, however, and some bodies have been released to families for funerals to begin.
Police have vowed to quickly determine the cause and responsibility for the disaster, but the transport ministry said it could take six months to three years.
