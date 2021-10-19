South Korea Believes North Tested Short-Range Ballistic Missile - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) South Korea believes North Korea conducted a short-range ballistic missile test on Tuesday morning, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing representatives of the country's National Security Council.

It said representatives of the National Security Council of South Korea expressed "extreme disappointment" with the fact that North Korea continues to carry out missile launches, while the world's leading powers are holding consultations to stabilize the situation and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The council called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue as soon as possible in order to create peace on the peninsula.