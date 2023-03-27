UrduPoint.com

South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that North Korea's reports about underwater nuclear drone tests could be exaggerated since its engineering is most likely at early stages, South Korean media reported on Monday.

"Having pieced together the South Korea-U.S. analysis of the 'underwater nuclear attack drone' as well as expert views on it, our military is putting weight to the possibility that the claim might have been exaggerated or fabricated," the JCS was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean military assessed North Korea's new weapon amid growing concerns that Seoul and Washington might be incapable of opposing Pyongyang's capabilities.

"There have been movements indicating the North has been working to develop an unmanned undersea vehicle, but our assessment is that it is still at an early (development) stage," the JCS said, according to Yonhap.

On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions. According to the report, the drone had traveled 362-492 feet (80-150 meters) below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.

