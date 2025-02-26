South Korea Birth Rate Rose Last Year, First Time In A Decade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) South Korea's birth rate rose last year for the first time in a decade, official data showed on Wednesday, bucking a trend for a country battling a demographic crisis.
The country has one of the world's longest life expectancies and lowest birth rates, a combination that presents a looming demographic challenge.
Seoul has poured billions of Dollars into efforts to encourage women to have more children and maintain population stability.
The crude birth rate -- the number of babies born per 1,000 people -- was 4.7, interrupting a continuous downward trend since 2014, according to preliminary data from Statistics Korea.
And the fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, was 0.75, "up 0.03 from 0.72 in 2023", it said.
"The number of births in 2024 was 238,300, an increase of 8,300 (3.6 percent) from the previous year," the report added.
Park Hyun-jeong, an official from Statistics Korea, attributed the rise to an increase in marriages since the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as shifting demographic changes.
"The population has seen a significant increase in the number of people in their early 30s," Park told a press conference.
The average maternal age at childbirth in 2024 was 33.7 years, Seoul said -- one of the highest in the world.
But the fertility rate remains far below the 2.1 children needed to maintain South Korea's population of 51 million.
At current rates, the population will nearly halve to 26.8 million by 2100, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Experts say there are multiple causes for the low birth rate, from high child-rearing costs and property prices to a notoriously competitive society that makes well-paid jobs difficult to secure.
The double burden of working mothers managing the brunt of household chores and childcare while also maintaining their careers is another key factor, they say.
The South Korean government offers cash subsidies, babysitting services and support for infertility treatment.
But the fertility rate has until now continued its chronic decline.
Neighbouring Japan is grappling with the same issue -- it has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco and the country's relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labour shortages.
Recent Stories
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment ties1 minute ago
-
Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million1 minute ago
-
Mars once had oceans, ‘vacation-style’ beaches, study suggests1 minute ago
-
US House passes budget blueprint geared to deliver Trump's agenda1 minute ago
-
South Korea birth rate rose last year, first time in a decade1 minute ago
-
Türkiye's ambassador to Zambia meets with govt official1 minute ago
-
Cambodia expects up to 7.5 mln foreign tourists in 2025: minister1 minute ago
-
Russia says it downed 128 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea1 minute ago
-
White House takes control of picking media who cover Trump11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz given a guard of honour in Tashkent21 minutes ago
-
Lakers' Doncic makes triple-double in winning reunion with Dallas21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aerospace Connect Forum concludes with Strategic deals, key announcements21 minutes ago