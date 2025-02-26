South Korea Birthrate Rose In 2024, First Time In A Decade: Data
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) South Korea's birth rate rose last year for the first time in a decade, official data showed on Wednesday, bucking a trend for a country battling a demographic crisis.
The crude birth rate -- the number of babies being born per 1,000 people -- was 4.7, the data said, up for the first time since 2014.
And the fertility rate, or the average number of babies a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, was 0.75, the data said, "up 0.03 from 0.
72 in 2023," according to preliminary data from Statistics Korea.
"The number of births in 2024 was 238,300, an increase of 8,300 (3.6 percent) from the previous year," they added.
South Korea has one of the world's longest life expectancies and lowest birth rates, a combination that presents a looming demographic challenge.
Seoul has poured billions of Dollars into efforts to encourage women to have more children in order to maintain population stability.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From World
-
Defense Minister meets with U.S. Secretary of State6 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador to France holds Founding Day ceremony6 minutes ago
-
South Korea birthrate rose in 2024, first time in a decade: data6 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets rebound as Hong Kong tech rally resumes36 minutes ago
-
Their dreams dashed by Trump, migrants make return journey home1 hour ago
-
Magnitude 6.1 offshore quake hits near Indonesian island: USGS2 hours ago
-
Chile declares state of emergency after massive blackout2 hours ago
-
Metro evacuated, shops closed as Chile suffers major blackout3 hours ago
-
Chelsea climb to fourth after routing Saints3 hours ago
-
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns3 hours ago
-
Indonesia residents run outside as shallow quake hits3 hours ago
-
Trump administration to take control of media access at White House9 hours ago