UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Briefly Suspends War Remains Excavation Project In Demilitarized Zone- Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

South Korea Briefly Suspends War Remains Excavation Project in Demilitarized Zone- Reports

The South Korean military decided on Wednesday to temporarily halt the excavation of the Korean War remains inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the south side of Arrowhead Ridge amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The South Korean military decided on Wednesday to temporarily halt the excavation of the Korean War remains inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the south side of Arrowhead Ridge amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Bad weather conditions have become one of the reasons for the brief excavation suspension, and the works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 war will resume on Thursday, a source in the ministry told the media outlet.

The agreement to retrieve Korean War remains was reached at the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in September 2018.

The decision to suspend the project comes amid the escalation of tensions between the two countries after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up on Tuesday the inter-Korean liaison office in the industrial complex located in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

Pyongyang has pledged to withdraw from the bilateral military project, planning to redeploy troops to the inactive South Korean industrial compound in Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as to restore guard posts at the DMZ.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas. The zone, 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of the two nations.

Related Topics

Weather Kaesong Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Kim Jong September Border 2018 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Khaadi: From a brand to online fraud

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

28 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

28 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip amid signs of reb ..

28 minutes ago

Establishment of DDA in final stages, says MNA

3 minutes ago

UK's The Independent to Launch Russian-Language Ed ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.