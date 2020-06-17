South Korea Briefly Suspends War Remains Excavation Project in Demilitarized Zone- Reports

The South Korean military decided on Wednesday to temporarily halt the excavation of the Korean War remains inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the south side of Arrowhead Ridge amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The South Korean military decided on Wednesday to temporarily halt the excavation of the Korean War remains inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the south side of Arrowhead Ridge amid rising tensions with Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Bad weather conditions have become one of the reasons for the brief excavation suspension, and the works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 war will resume on Thursday, a source in the ministry told the media outlet.

The agreement to retrieve Korean War remains was reached at the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in September 2018.

The decision to suspend the project comes amid the escalation of tensions between the two countries after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and blew up on Tuesday the inter-Korean liaison office in the industrial complex located in the border town of Kaesong.

According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

Pyongyang has pledged to withdraw from the bilateral military project, planning to redeploy troops to the inactive South Korean industrial compound in Kaesong and the Mount Kumgang joint tourist zone on the east coast, as well as to restore guard posts at the DMZ.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas. The zone, 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of the two nations.