UrduPoint.com

South Korea Capable Of Intercepting North's New Missile - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM

South Korea Capable of Intercepting North's New Missile - Defense Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) South Korea has the capacity to not only detect but also intercept what North Korea said was a hypersonic missile in the latest launch, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said on Thursday.

North Korea said it launched a hypersonic missile on Tuesday (22:27GMT Monday) from inland toward the Sea of Japan. It flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was already the second North Korean launch this year.

"Let me make it clear that South Korea's military possesses capabilities to not only detect this projectile but also intercept it.

We have also been continuously strengthening our system to respond," Boo told a regular briefing, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Citing the Tuesday launch, Boo said that the projectile developed top speed of Mach 10, which is 10 times the speed of sound, which means that it could be a standard ballistic missile whereas the top speed of hypersonic missiles typically reaches at least Mach 5.

The first North Korean launch in 2022 took place on January 5, prompting the United States to propose new UN sanctions against Seoul. The US and South Korean intelligence agencies are now analyzing the data.

Related Topics

United Nations Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea January From Top

Recent Stories

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

6 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

22 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

13 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.