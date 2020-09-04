UrduPoint.com
South Korea Certifies Russia's Mi-171A2 Helicopter - Manufacturer

Fri 04th September 2020

The Russian Helicopters company, a part of the state Rostec corporation, said on Friday that it had secured South Korea's certification to allow its multipurpose Mi-171A2 helicopter to be used in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Russian Helicopters company, a part of the state Rostec corporation, said on Friday that it had secured South Korea's certification to allow its multipurpose Mi-171A2 helicopter to be used in the country.

The Mi-171A2 helicopter is designed for cargo transportation, medical evacuation, and search and rescue operations. It can operate in a wide range of climate and geographical conditions, including extreme heat and cold.

"The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has validated a certificate for the Mi-171A2 type helicopter, which is manufactured at an aircraft factory in Ulan Ude [in Russia's Republic of Buryatia]," Russian Helicopters said in a press release.

The certification means that the Mi-171A2 helicopter can be operated in South Korea, as its compliance with local safety requirements has been recognized.

"Validation of the Mi-171A2 certificate shows the high level of trust in Russian helicopters and their demand in this country [South Korea]," Andrey Boginsky, the company's director general, said, as quoted in the press release.

The Mi-171A2 helicopter has been approved to be used in Kazakhstan, India and Colombia. The company also plans to certify its product also in China, Brazil, Peru, Mexico and other countries.

Upgraded main rotor and gear systems allow the helicopter to increase its speed and load capacity by 10 and 25 percent, respectively, in comparison to other helicopters of the Mi-8/17 series.

