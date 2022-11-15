South Korea, China Discuss Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The South Korean nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, the issue of nuclear non-proliferation on the Korean Peninsula over the phone, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The consultations took place following North Korea's latest missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on November 9. The missile flew 155 miles.

The sides agreed to keep a close eye on Pyongyang's potential missile launches and cooperate to prevent the situation destabilizing, Yonhap news agency said.

With regard to the North Korean armed forces' recent activities, the South Korean envoy appealed to Beijing to step up its involvement in the promotion of the peninsula's denuclearization, the report said.

South Korea's envoy also underlined that a "grave message" must be sent to Pyongyang in order to prevent further escalation, according to Yonhap.

Liu, in turn, stated that China would "continue to play a constructive role" in the promotion of peace and security in the region and intensify its denuclearization efforts.

The last round of discussions between the two diplomats took place in July.

On November 2, North Korea launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. The North Korean authorities stated that it was in retaliation for South Korean "provocation," including recent joint drills with the United States and Japan.