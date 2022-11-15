UrduPoint.com

South Korea, China Discuss Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

South Korea, China Discuss Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The South Korean nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, the issue of nuclear non-proliferation on the Korean Peninsula over the phone, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The consultations took place following North Korea's latest missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on November 9. The missile flew 155 miles.

The sides agreed to keep a close eye on Pyongyang's potential missile launches and cooperate to prevent the situation destabilizing, Yonhap news agency said.

With regard to the North Korean armed forces' recent activities, the South Korean envoy appealed to Beijing to step up its involvement in the promotion of the peninsula's denuclearization, the report said.

South Korea's envoy also underlined that a "grave message" must be sent to Pyongyang in order to prevent further escalation, according to Yonhap.

Liu, in turn, stated that China would "continue to play a constructive role" in the promotion of peace and security in the region and intensify its denuclearization efforts.

The last round of discussions between the two diplomats took place in July.

On November 2, North Korea launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan. The North Korean authorities stated that it was in retaliation for South Korean "provocation," including recent joint drills with the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Beijing Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea July November Media

Recent Stories

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

9 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

29 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

56 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

1 hour ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.