UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, China, Japan In Talks On August Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:46 PM

South Korea, China, Japan in Talks on August Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Reports

South Korea, China and Japan are in talks on a trilateral meeting of their top diplomats in August, South Korean media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) South Korea, China and Japan are in talks on a trilateral meeting of their top diplomats in August, South Korean media said Wednesday.

"[The countries] are coordinating and pushing for a foreign ministers' meeting this month," an unnamed South Korean official was reported as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The source said that nothing had been decided yet but there was a possibility for such talks given that the three foreign ministers had already met in this format.

The trio are reportedly expected to discuss the recent short-range missile launches by North Korea and the ongoing efforts to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Japan South Korea North Korea August Media Top

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation to donate 100k saplings to Sindh F ..

5 minutes ago

Nustians express solidarity with Kashmiris

18 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

5 minutes ago

First-ever Pak team to feature in 2019 Int'l Visua ..

5 minutes ago

Food authority seals 12 shops, Rs230000 fine impos ..

10 minutes ago

Huge quantity of mainpuri seized, accused arrested ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.