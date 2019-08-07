South Korea, China, Japan in Talks on August Foreign Ministers' Meeting - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea, China and Japan are in talks on a trilateral meeting of their top diplomats in August, South Korean media said Wednesday

"[The countries] are coordinating and pushing for a foreign ministers' meeting this month," an unnamed South Korean official was reported as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The source said that nothing had been decided yet but there was a possibility for such talks given that the three foreign ministers had already met in this format.

The trio are reportedly expected to discuss the recent short-range missile launches by North Korea and the ongoing efforts to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.