UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, China Resume Limited Flights Amid Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:57 PM

South Korea, China resume limited flights amid virus

South Korea and China on Thursday resumed limited flights amid corona-virus concerns. The Transport Ministry of South Korea, which is facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, said the flights will give Koreans access to Chin again, Kyodo News Agency reported

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea and China on Thursday resumed limited flights amid corona-virus concerns. The Transport Ministry of South Korea, which is facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, said the flights will give Koreans access to Chin again, Kyodo news Agency reported.

The pandemic has hit the aviation sector hard, cutting the number of flights to China from South Korea from 1,164 during winter 2019 to just 21 a week this August. The number of routes was reduced from 84 to just 16.

Strict measures have been taken by many countries to stem the spread of the deadly infection which has spread to 188 countries, regions, and territories, infecting close to 30 million people. So far, 938,000 people have died due to COVID-19.

According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Korea is facing a new crisis where the transmission sources of the infection remain un-traced.

Such cases reached a record high of 26.4% of the total 2,013 new infections recorded over the past two weeks. Over 532 cases were those infections having "unknown transmission routes." "The situation means that asymptomatic patients or people with mild symptoms can spread the virus additionally," said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director at the agency. "It also indicates that health authorities face difficulties in carrying out contact tracing thoroughly." He said they are not using rapid COVID-19 test kits "for the final diagnosis of the virus due to accuracy problems."South Korea reported 153 new corona-virus cases, including 145 local infections.

The country has a total caseload of 22,657, while 2.2 million corona-virus tests have been done since Jan. 3.The death toll climbed to 372 after five more patients lost their lives to the corona-virus.

Related Topics

China Died South Korea August 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

&quot;Government plays key role in embracing new w ..

28 minutes ago

KT to develop companion robot for children and eld ..

10 seconds ago

I.Coast ex-PM Soro vows 'no election', urges oppos ..

11 seconds ago

I.Coast ex-PM Soro says his presidential candidacy ..

13 seconds ago

Russia's East Military District to Get S-400, Buk- ..

16 seconds ago

Greek minister says EU's asylum rules have 'failed ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.