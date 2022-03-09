South Korea chooses new president with inequality key concern

UrduPoint.com

South Koreans were at the polls electing a new president Wednesday with economic inequality a top concern especially among young swing voters, despite growing sabre-rattling from the nuclear-armed North

Polling booths opened at 6 am (2100 GMT) and record early voting indicates turnout will be high after a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between liberal Lee Jae-myung and conservative Yoon Suk-yeol.

The pair, who are both so unpopular local media have branded it the "election of the unfavourables", have been neck-and-neck in the polls for months. Some 90 percent of the electorate supports one or the other.

Analysts say South Korean politics is particularly adversarial, with democracy only restored in 1987 after decades of authoritarian rule.

Presidents serve just a single term of five years, and every living former leader has been jailed for corruption after leaving office.

Yoon has already threatened to investigate outgoing President Moon Jae-in, citing unspecified "irregularities".

The two parties are ideologically poles apart, and analysts say the key question is whether voters will kick out Moon's dovish Democratic Party and usher in a new hawkish, fiscally-conservative regime under opposition People Power party's Yoon.

"What the country needs right now is change," 71-year-old Hong Sung-cheon told AFP at a polling station in southern Seoul.

"We cannot go on like this." However, younger swing voters are likely to prove decisive, analysts say, and their top concerns are skyrocketing house prices in the capital Seoul, domestic inequality and stubborn youth unemployment.

"Young voters are not loyal to any particular political party and thus can't be defined by liberal-conservative ideology," said Shin Yul, political science professor at Myongji University.

"Turnouts and choices by those in their 20s will have a significant bearing on the outcome," Shin added.

Both leading candidates have promised to build millions of new homes, although the left-leaning Lee relies more on public housing and conservative Yoon on market-led solutions to the crisis.

