South Korea Collecting Data On Sputnik V Vaccine Safety - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:01 PM

South Korea Collecting Data on Sputnik V Vaccine Safety - Foreign Ministry

The South Korean Foreign Ministry told its diplomatic missions in a dozen foreign countries to collect information on the safety of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at a request of the national drug regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The South Korean Foreign Ministry told its diplomatic missions in a dozen foreign countries to collect information on the safety of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine at a request of the national drug regulator.

"Our ministry gave instructions to the diplomatic missions overseas to take necessary steps," ministerial spokesman Choi Young-sam was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency at a press briefing.

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly requested an inquiry into whether the Sputnik V shot could be used at home amid concerns over a vaccine shortage.

"It is true that we are currently reviewing how Sputnik V is being used in other countries and whether there are any side effects," an official from the presidential office said, according to the JoongAng daily.

The vaccine is already being produced in South Korea under a deal with Russia's sovereign wealth fund. A second deal with a consortium of drug producers was announced on Friday.

