Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

US ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris has triggered a backlash over his demand that Seoul coordinate with Washington its diplomatic procedures toward North Korea, South Korean media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris has triggered a backlash over his demand that Seoul coordinate with Washington its diplomatic procedures toward North Korea, South Korean media reported on Friday.

According to state Yonhap news agency, a number of politicians and government representatives have issued stern responses to Harris' call on Seoul to consult with Washington about its individual tourist program, which is seen as an avenue to rejuvenate contact with Pyongyang.

"Our policy with regard to North Korea comes under our own sovereignty," Lee Sang-min, spokesman for the Ministry of Unification said at a press briefing, according to Yonhap.

A day prior, Harris said Seoul should consult with Washington about the tourist program in question in order to avoid any "misunderstandings" and to avoid any automatic sanctions.

UN and US sanctions on North Korea include restrictions on individuals and companies that provide any support for the government of North Korean leader Kim John Un, but individual tourism is allowed under the conditions.

South Korea had built resorts on the North's territory in decades past which it now hopes would serve as tourist destinations and a channel for communication with an increasingly isolated Pyongyang.

Senior lawmaker Sul Hoon expressed "grave regret" at the ambassador's comments, Yonhap reported.

"Such comments, like interference in domestic affairs, are not helpful to the alliance relationship," Sul said during a meeting of senior party officials of South Korea's parliament.

Another lawmaker, Song Young-gil, likened Harris' approach to Japanese colonial rule over Korea and wrote off the comments to diplomatic inexperience of retired military general Harris.

