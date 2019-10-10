South Korea Confirms 14th Case of African Swine Fever, Sets Quarantine Measures - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea, which has registered its 14th case of African swine fever (ASF) in the course of three weeks, has quarantined all pig farms in the town of Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, and announced bordering areas as a buffer zone, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) South Korea, which has registered its 14th case of African swine fever (ASF) in the course of three weeks, has quarantined all pig farms in the town of Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, and announced bordering areas as a buffer zone, local media reported Thursday.

Following the recording of the country's 14th ASF case a day earlier, South Korea's Agricultural, food and Rural Affairs Ministry issued a 48-hour standstill for all pigs in the town's farms, the Yonhap news agency said.

According to the media outlet, all cases were reported from the northern areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces close to the border with North Korea, which the ministry has designated as a buffer zone and increased the disinfection operations to prevent the spread of the disease to the south of the country.

The authorities have banned all vehicles from entering or leaving the farms, with an exception of passenger cars, the news agency reported.

Over 155,000 pigs are expected to be culled in order to prevent the ASF spread, according to the ministry, as cited by the media outlet.

North Korea reported the first outbreak of African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health in May. The outbreak occurred at North Korea's border with China.

African swine fever is caused by a virus of the same name, which leads to hemorrhagic fever. There is currently no vaccine against the virus, which affects domestic pigs, as well as other pig family species, and has very high mortality rates. African swine fever is not dangerous to humans.