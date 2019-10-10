UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms 14th Case Of African Swine Fever, Sets Quarantine Measures - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

South Korea Confirms 14th Case of African Swine Fever, Sets Quarantine Measures - Reports

South Korea, which has registered its 14th case of African swine fever (ASF) in the course of three weeks, has quarantined all pig farms in the town of Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, and announced bordering areas as a buffer zone, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) South Korea, which has registered its 14th case of African swine fever (ASF) in the course of three weeks, has quarantined all pig farms in the town of Yeoncheon, north of Seoul, and announced bordering areas as a buffer zone, local media reported Thursday.

Following the recording of the country's 14th ASF case a day earlier, South Korea's Agricultural, food and Rural Affairs Ministry issued a 48-hour standstill for all pigs in the town's farms, the Yonhap news agency said.

According to the media outlet, all cases were reported from the northern areas of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces close to the border with North Korea, which the ministry has designated as a buffer zone and increased the disinfection operations to prevent the spread of the disease to the south of the country.

The authorities have banned all vehicles from entering or leaving the farms, with an exception of passenger cars, the news agency reported.

Over 155,000 pigs are expected to be culled in order to prevent the ASF spread, according to the ministry, as cited by the media outlet.

North Korea reported the first outbreak of African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health in May. The outbreak occurred at North Korea's border with China.

African swine fever is caused by a virus of the same name, which leads to hemorrhagic fever. There is currently no vaccine against the virus, which affects domestic pigs, as well as other pig family species, and has very high mortality rates. African swine fever is not dangerous to humans.

Related Topics

World China Vehicles Seoul Same South Korea North Korea May Border Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

5 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

5 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

5 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% ..

5 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

5 minutes ago

EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Serbia on O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.