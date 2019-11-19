UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms 16 People, 3 Ships Captured By Houthi Rebels - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

South Korea Confirms 16 People, 3 Ships Captured by Houthi Rebels - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed that two of its citizens are among the 16 people captured by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, media reported Tuesday.

Reports surfaced Monday that Houthi rebels seized a ship carrying a drilling rig belonging to South Korea over the weekend. The ship was said to be sailing from Saudi Arabia, which has been carrying out attacks against the Houthis since 2015, to Somalia.

South Korean state-run Yonhap news Agency cited officials at the nation's foreign ministry as confirming that a total of 16 people in three ships have been captured. All of them have been confirmed safe, according to the agency.

Houthi authorities had earlier stated that the ship would be released if confirmed to be South Korean, according to media reports.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

In September, Houthis claimed responsibility for strikes against major Saudi oil facilities Abqaiq and Khurais, temporarily slashing the kingdom's oil production in half and leading to a 5 percent dip in world oil output.

Related Topics

Somalia World Oil Saudi South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea March September 2015 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

7 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

8 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.