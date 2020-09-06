UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:40 AM

South Korea Confirms 167 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death - KCDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) South Korea confirmed 167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day of less than 200 new cases registered per day, and the overall tally reached 21,177, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 1 to 334.

"As of 0:00, 6 September 2020, [03:00 GMT on September 5] the total number of confirmed cases is 21,177 (including 2,892 imported cases), of which 16,146 cases have been discharged from isolation.

There are 152 new local cases, 15 new imported cases, and 1 new death," the KCDC said.

Seoul, with nearly 4,000 confirmed cases, and the nearby province of Gyeonggi, with over 3,100 cases, are the most affected.

On Friday, the authorities extended COVID-19 restrictions, which include a ban on operations of restaurants, bakeries and coffee chains, in the greater Seoul area for one more week.

