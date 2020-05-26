South Korea Confirms 19 COVID-19 Cases as Another 2Mln Students Set to Head Back to School

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) South Korea's COVID-19 increase remains below 20 cases for the second day in a row, but infections linked to night clubs in the capital's neighborhood of Itaewon continue to rise as the country is set to send more students back to school.

As of Tuesday, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the COVID-19 tally by 19 cases to 11,225. On Monday, the rise totaled 16 cases and on Sunday, it was 25.

The number of cases linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6 has risen by 18 to 255, according to the Yonhap news agency. The capital of Seoul accounts for nearly half of the cases.

Starting Wednesday, the country is set to send another group of students back to classes, following the reopening of schools last week. Some 2.4 million students are to be affected, the outlet estimated.

As part of measures to further curb the virus, South Korea's COVID-19 crisis response center has required people to wear masks when using public transport and taxis starting Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, wearing masks will become compulsory for airline passengers.

The total number of recoveries in South Korea has reached 10,275. The coronavirus-related death toll has risen by two to 269 over the past 24 hours.