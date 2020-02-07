South Korea Confirms 24th Case of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

South Korean health authorities on Friday confirmed a 24th case of the novel coronavirus in a man who had recently been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of the deadly virus

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) South Korean health authorities on Friday confirmed a 24th case of the novel coronavirus in a man who had recently been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of the deadly virus.

"He is a 28-year-old Korean male evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined with a sore throat at a public facility. He tested positive and isolated at the national designated isolation hospital," The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

South Korea confirmed five more new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 23, nine of whom were infected as a result of person-to-person transmission. Two patients recovered and were discharged. Another 264 people are being tested, and 1,235 people who were in close contact with infected individuals are being monitored and in home quarantine.�

According to the Ministry of Defense, another 920 troops who visited China, Hong Kong, or Macao are still quarantined at home or in their military units.

On February 1, a second charter plane carrying 333 South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan and surrounding areas arrived at Incheon International Airport. Another 368 people arrived on another flight a day prior. Among the passengers of the first flight, 18 were found to have elevated temperatures and were immediately isolated for testing and treatment. Analyses did not reveal coronavirus infection.

The remaining citizens were placed in a two-week quarantine in specially designated buildings in the cities of Asan and Chuncheon.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 638 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.