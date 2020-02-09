UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms 25th Case Of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:40 AM

South Korea Confirms 25th Case of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) South Korea has confirmed its 25th case of the new strain of coronavirus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), which operated under the country's Health Ministry, said on Sunday.

"Case 25th: The case, a 73 year old Korean female has been staying with her family(son, daughter-in-law) who visited Guangdong province in China from November 2019 to January 31, 2020. She developed fever, cough, sore throat, and tested positive.

She isolated at national designated isolation hospital," the KCDC said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, 124 public medical centers throughout the country can now do a swift coronavirus analysis allowing South Korea to perform up to 3,000 analyses per day.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

Related Topics

China Wuhan South Korea January November December Sunday 2019 2020 Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

8 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

10 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

10 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.