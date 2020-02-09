South Korea Confirms 25th Case of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) South Korea has confirmed its 25th case of the new strain of coronavirus, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), which operated under the country's Health Ministry, said on Sunday.

"Case 25th: The case, a 73 year old Korean female has been staying with her family(son, daughter-in-law) who visited Guangdong province in China from November 2019 to January 31, 2020. She developed fever, cough, sore throat, and tested positive.

She isolated at national designated isolation hospital," the KCDC said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, 124 public medical centers throughout the country can now do a swift coronavirus analysis allowing South Korea to perform up to 3,000 analyses per day.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.