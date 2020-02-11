South Korea Confirms 28th Case of Coronavirus Infection - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) South Korea confirmed the 28th case of infection with the new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Tuesday.

A 30-year-old female resident of China, an acquaintance of one of the previously identified cases, got infected. She was quarantined at home, and tested positive for coronavirus. Now she is quarantined in a hospital of the city of Goyang.

According to KCDC, four patients have already been discharged from the hospital. Thus, 24 people are currently under treatment. Another 865 are being tested.