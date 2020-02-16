South Korea Confirms 29th Case of Coronavirus Infection - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) South Korea confirmed the 29th case of infection with the new type of coronavirus, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

"29th confirmed case : The case is a Korean male, born in 1938. No travel history has been identified yet. He was admitted at Korea University Anam Hospital and tested positive. He is currently in isolation at the national designated isolation hospital," the statement said.

According to KCDC, nine patients have already been discharged from the hospital. Thus, 20 people are currently under treatment. Another 577 are being tested.

On Saturday, 366 South Korean nationals, evacuated from China's city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, were discharged from the quarantine.

On February 12, the third charter flight organized by the South Korean government from Wuhan evacuated about 140 South Korean nationals and their Chinese relatives. None of them tested positive for the disease.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1665 fatalities, with 68,500 people having been infected. Outside of China, more than 500 people were infected with the virus, including two cases in Russia.