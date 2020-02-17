UrduPoint.com
South Korea Confirms 30th Case Of Coronavirus Infection - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 07:00 AM

South Korea Confirms 30th Case of Coronavirus Infection - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) South Korea confirmed the 30th case of infection with the new type of coronavirus, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

"30th confirmed case : The case is a Korean female, born in 1952, and a spouse of 29th confirmed case. While being in self-quarantine, she tested positive. She is currently in isolation at the national designated isolation hospital," the statement said.

On Sunday, KCDC reported the 29th confirmed case of coronavirus ” a Korean male, 82 with no confirmed travel history.

According to KCDC, nine patients have already been discharged from hospitals in South Korea. Thus, 21 people are currently under treatment. Another 408 are being tested.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in China's Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,770 fatalities, with 70,548 people having been infected. Outside of China, more than 500 people were infected with the virus, including two cases in Russia.

