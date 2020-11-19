UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms All-time High Daily Count Of Over 300 COVID-19 Cases Since Summer

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

South Korea Confirms All-time High Daily Count of Over 300 COVID-19 Cases Since Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) South Korea has detected a total of 343 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, representing the highest daily count of infections since late August, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Thursday.

According to the KDCA, there have been 293 new COVID-19 cases transmitted locally, and 50 imported infections, 20 of which are from Russia and 10 from the US. It is the highest daily since August 28, when the health authority reported 371 fresh cases, 12 of which were imported.

The agency also confirmed 2 new fatalities from the virus  and 125 people discharged from isolation over the past day.

Overall, the country has the cumulative total of 29,654 COVID-19 infections, 498 coronavirus-related deaths and 26,098 people discharged from isolation.

 

In the wake of a surge in the virus infection rate, the KDCA on Thursday also raised the social distancing guidance level to 1.5 in the greater Seoul by two weeks. Under the social distancing system, which includes 5 levels with 0.5 intervals, with 1 being the lowest, the government imposes certain counter-virus restrictions depending on the scope of the pandemic spread.

The 1.5 level implies the requirement to wear masks in shared and outdoor spaces, a limit of 100 people for a maximum capacity for mass events, and mandatory ventilation and disinfection of facilities.

Related Topics

Russia Seoul South Korea August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

51 minutes ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

51 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates â€˜Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.