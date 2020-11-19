South Korea Confirms All-time High Daily Count of Over 300 COVID-19 Cases Since Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) South Korea has detected a total of 343 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, representing the highest daily count of infections since late August, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported on Thursday.

According to the KDCA, there have been 293 new COVID-19 cases transmitted locally, and 50 imported infections, 20 of which are from Russia and 10 from the US. It is the highest daily since August 28, when the health authority reported 371 fresh cases, 12 of which were imported.

The agency also confirmed 2 new fatalities from the virus and 125 people discharged from isolation over the past day.

Overall, the country has the cumulative total of 29,654 COVID-19 infections, 498 coronavirus-related deaths and 26,098 people discharged from isolation.

In the wake of a surge in the virus infection rate, the KDCA on Thursday also raised the social distancing guidance level to 1.5 in the greater Seoul by two weeks. Under the social distancing system, which includes 5 levels with 0.5 intervals, with 1 being the lowest, the government imposes certain counter-virus restrictions depending on the scope of the pandemic spread.

The 1.5 level implies the requirement to wear masks in shared and outdoor spaces, a limit of 100 people for a maximum capacity for mass events, and mandatory ventilation and disinfection of facilities.