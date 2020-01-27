UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms Fourth Case Of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

South Korea Confirms Fourth Case of Coronavirus - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A fourth case of the new coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has been registered in South Korea, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

The patient is a 55-year old citizen of South Korea, who visited Wuhan but returned to South Korea on January 20.

"He went to a local clinic and got treated for cold on 21 January. He visited the clinic once again on 25 January for fever and muscle pain. The clinic reported him to the local public health center, and he has been under active monitoring since then. On January 26, he was diagnosed of pneumonia and classified as patient under investigation ... As of 27 January, he was confirmed positive for 2019-nCov," the KCDC said.

On Sunday, South Korean health authorities pledged to greatly tighten rules checking of people with relevant symptoms and take steps to keep more people in quarantine and under close observation. The entire territory of China has been categorized as a "coronavirus risk area."

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in late December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including the United States.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan South Korea United States North Korea January December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bahraini FM receives UAE Ambassador

1 minute ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 January 2020

46 minutes ago

Local Press: Timely measures by UAE against Corona ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.