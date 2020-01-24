UrduPoint.com
South Korea Confirms Second Case Of New Coronavirus - Health Authorities

Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The second case of the new strain of сoronavirus, which is currently spreading in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been detected in South Korea, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

The first case was registered in the country last week when the KCDC said that a Chinese woman who arrived in South Korea carried a virus. Four more potentially infected people are currently being tested for the disease.

The KCDC said that the second case was that of a 55-years-old South Korean citizen who arrived from a business trip in the virus-affected Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday.

The center urged the country's local authorities to undertake extra precautions monitor the situation more closely.

On Thursday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to avoid all travel to eastern China, particularly to Wuhan. Local authorities in China's Wuhan already restricted travel for residents on Wednesday by suspending public transport operations in a city that is home to more than 11 million people. Nine nearby cities followed suit earlier in the day.

According to the latest data, more than 830 cases have already been confirmed across China, with the death toll reaching at least 26 people. In addition to China and South Korea, confirmed cases of new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand.

