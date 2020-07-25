UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Considering Resuming Air Travel WIth Russia From August 1 - Sources

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

South Korea Considering Resuming Air Travel WIth Russia From August 1 - Sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) South Korea plans to reestablish passenger flights to and from Russia starting August 1 but the details are still under discussion, a source at the republic's Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

"So far, details are being reviewed, it is assumed that one flight a week will be resumed [between Seoul and Moscow].

The first is planned for August 1 from South Korea, but there is no written decision yet," the source said to Sputnik.

A day prior, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that international passenger air travel will be allowed to restart from August 1. Negotiations are underway with about 30 countries, with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania the first three to reach travel agreements.

Russia closed its borders for international civilian air travel in late March to curb the spread of coronavirus, allowing only repatriation of citizens from abroad.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Turkey Seoul United Kingdom Tanzania South Korea March August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

11 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

10 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.