South Korea Considering Resuming Air Travel WIth Russia From August 1 - Sources

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) South Korea plans to reestablish passenger flights to and from Russia starting August 1 but the details are still under discussion, a source at the republic's Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

"So far, details are being reviewed, it is assumed that one flight a week will be resumed [between Seoul and Moscow].

The first is planned for August 1 from South Korea, but there is no written decision yet," the source said to Sputnik.

A day prior, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that international passenger air travel will be allowed to restart from August 1. Negotiations are underway with about 30 countries, with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania the first three to reach travel agreements.

Russia closed its borders for international civilian air travel in late March to curb the spread of coronavirus, allowing only repatriation of citizens from abroad.