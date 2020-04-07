UrduPoint.com
South Korea Considering To Use Electronic Bracelets To Control Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:49 PM

South Korea Considering to Use Electronic Bracelets to Control Quarantine

The South Korean government might resort to introducing additional means for ensuring the observance of mandatory self-isolation by citizens if violations persist, including electric wristbands with GPS tracking functions, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The South Korean government might resort to introducing additional means for ensuring the observance of mandatory self-isolation by citizens if violations persist, including electric wristbands with GPS tracking functions, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, said on Tuesday.

"If the self-isolation rules are not kept, this would put the government in a position to consider various measures to prevent such a move," Yoon said at a press briefing and cited wristbands as a potential option, as quoted by Yonhap.

There is a government-run mobile app in South Korea to control people during mandatory self-isolation, but many people sidestep the control by turning off the GPS function or simply leaving their device at home.

According to the report, the option of tracking wristbands was discussed at a closed-door ministerial meeting hosted by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and will take some time to materialize before officials weigh in all the pros and cons and reach a consensus.

South Korea currently has 3,445 people in self-isolation. The OVID-19 toll in the country is 10,331 with 192 fatalities, as of Tuesday.

