South Korea Considers Bringing In Refugees From Afghanistan - Official

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:51 PM

South Korea is considering saving its Afghan allies from Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) reprisals by bringing them into the Asian country, National Security Adviser Suh Hoon said on Monday

Earlier in the day, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong confirmed to the country's lawmakers that the United States had requested using its South Korean military base to house evacuees from Afghanistan. The minister also stated that a number of Afghans have assisted Seoul in various humanitarian projects within the last 20 years.

"We perceive this as a problem and have a national obligation to provide them with a safe haven. We are considering measures, including the option of transporting them here," Suh said during a parliamentary meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-sponsored civilian government. This development has left many trying to leave the country out of fear of retaliation from the radical movement.

