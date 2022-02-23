South Korea Considers Imposing Sanctions on Russia, Excludes Military Support to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) South Korea is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia following the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, but at the same time has excluded the option of military support to Ukraine, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official from the presidential administration.

"Major Western nations have expressed willingness to join in sanctions. We are also looking at this while leaving various possibilities open," the official said, adding that it is still unclear how the Ukrainian situation will unfold.

According to the media, the South Korean government has ruled out the possibility of military support and deployment in Ukraine.

The situation in the Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed republics ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. Local authorities began evacuating civilians to Russia late last week.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics as well as agreements on cooperation and assistance with them. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday and allowed for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to the breakaway regions in Ukraine's east.