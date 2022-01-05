UrduPoint.com

South Korea Considers Resuming Inter-Korean Dialogue Important To Reduce Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 04:54 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) South Korea's top officials have stressed the importance of resuming dialogue with North Korea at an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), after Pyongyang allegedly launched a ballistic missile earlier in the day, the South Korean presidential administration said on Wednesday.

"The permanent members of the NSC...

stressed the importance of resuming a dialogue with North Korea to reduce tensions and stagnation in inter-Korean relations," the presidential administration said in a statement.

North Korea fired a "presumably ballistic missile" in the direction of the Sea of� Japan, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch is North Korea's first test of 2022. Pyongyang's last such test was on October 19, 2021.

