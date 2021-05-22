UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Continues To Engage With US On Issue Of Denuclearization - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:50 AM

South Korea Continues to Engage With US on Issue of Denuclearization - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) South Korea will continue to engage with the United States on the issue of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, President Moon Jae-in said during his meeting with the US President Joe Biden at the White House.

"Korea will closely work with the US to achieve complete denuclearization and establish permanent peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon said on Friday.

South Korea and the United States have maintained a strong partnership during the last decades, he said.

"We affirmed our joint commitment to strengthening the ROK-US alliance, and bringing peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon added.

During the talks, Biden noted that both countries were allies during their long history of bilateral relations.

"I also want to point out that our history of shared sacrifice and our cooperation is vital to maintain peace and stability in a critical region the world," Biden said.

Related Topics

World White House Alliance South Korea United States

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

3 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

20 minutes ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

20 minutes ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

20 minutes ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.