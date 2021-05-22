South Korea Continues to Engage With US on Issue of Denuclearization - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) South Korea will continue to engage with the United States on the issue of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, President Moon Jae-in said during his meeting with the US President Joe Biden at the White House.

"Korea will closely work with the US to achieve complete denuclearization and establish permanent peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon said on Friday.

South Korea and the United States have maintained a strong partnership during the last decades, he said.

"We affirmed our joint commitment to strengthening the ROK-US alliance, and bringing peace on the Korean peninsula," Moon added.

During the talks, Biden noted that both countries were allies during their long history of bilateral relations.

"I also want to point out that our history of shared sacrifice and our cooperation is vital to maintain peace and stability in a critical region the world," Biden said.