Open Menu

South Korea Court Ousts Impeached President Yoon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM

South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) South Korea's top court on Friday unanimously ruled to remove impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his disastrous martial law declaration, triggering fresh elections after months of political turmoil.

Yoon, 64, was suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament. He was also arrested on insurrection charges as part of a separate criminal case.

Millions of Koreans watched the Constitutional Court hand down its verdict live on television, with the country's main messaging app KakaoTalk telling AFP that some users were experiencing delays due to a sudden surge in traffic.

"Given the serious negative impact and far-reaching consequences of the respondent's constitutional violations... (We) dismiss respondent President Yoon Suk Yeol," acting court President Moon Hyung-bae said while delivering the ruling.

Yoon's removal, which is effective immediately, triggers fresh presidential elections, which must be held within 60 days. Authorities will announce a date in the coming days.

Outside the court, AFP reporters heard Yoon supporters shouting threats that they wanted to kill the judges, who decided unanimously to uphold Yoon's impeachment, and have been given additional security protection by police.

Yoon's actions "violate the core principles of the rule of law and democratic governance", the judges said in their ruling.

Yoon sending armed soldiers to parliament in a bid to prevent lawmakers from voting down his decree "violated the political neutrality of the armed forces".

He deployed troops for "political purposes", the judges added.

"In the end, the respondent's unconstitutional and illegal acts are a betrayal of the people's trust and constitute a serious violation of the law that cannot be tolerated," they ruled.

Opposition party lawmakers clapped their hands as the verdict was announced, calling it "historic", while lawmakers from Yoon's party filed out of the courtroom.

Yoon apologised for failing to meet the people's "expections" in a brief statement released after the verdict.

Recent Stories

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

11 minutes ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

26 minutes ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

33 minutes ago
 Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign art ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

11 hours ago
 BKFC arrives in Dubai

BKFC arrives in Dubai

11 hours ago
 OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on ..

OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..

11 hours ago
 European automakers call for swift resolution of E ..

European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..

11 hours ago
 2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

12 hours ago

More Stories From World