South Korea Court Reinstates Impeached PM Han As Acting President
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday, reinstating him as acting president -- a role he took after the president was suspended for declaring martial law.
The court ruling is the latest development in South Korea's complex and sprawling political crisis, which President Yoon Suk Yeol started with a short-lived attempt to subvert civilian rule in December.
Lawmakers defied armed soldiers at parliament to vote down Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration and impeached him soon after, with Han stepping in as acting president.
But he was himself impeached by lawmakers just weeks later over his purported involvement in the martial law debacle, plus a dispute over judicial appointments.
"The Constitutional Court has rendered a decision to reject the impeachment trial request against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," the court said Monday in a statement.
The court ruled five-to-one against Han's impeachment, with two judges arguing the case should not have made it to court as lawmakers did not have a super majority to impeach him in the first place.
Han's actions while in office "cannot be seen as constituting a betrayal of the people's trust indirectly granted through the President" the court ruled.
The decision is effective immediately and cannot be appealed.
Han, who immediately resumed the acting presidency Monday, thanked the Constitutional Court for its "wise decision".
"I believe that all citizens are clearly speaking out against the highly polarised political sphere. I think there is no place for division now. Our country's priority is to move forward," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
Pakistan National Day Commemorated at Pakistan Embassy in UAE
Pakistan National Day Celebrated at the Consulate General in Dubai
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
More Stories From World
-
South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president6 minutes ago
-
Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Philippines teen Eala6 minutes ago
-
Jimenez at the double as Mexico down Panama46 minutes ago
-
Thunder hold off Clippers, Nuggets shoot down Rockets1 hour ago
-
National flag hoisted at Pakistani Mission to mark Pakistan Day, with Amb. Asim vowing continued sup ..2 hours ago
-
Swiatek into last 16 again, Dimitrov advances in Miami2 hours ago
-
Aussie Open champ Keys crashes out to Filipino teenager2 hours ago
-
Does 'vibe coding' make everyone a programmer?2 hours ago
-
Does "vibe coding" make everyone a programmer?2 hours ago
-
South Korea court reinstates impeached PM Han as acting president2 hours ago
-
Canada down US to claim third in Nations League2 hours ago
-
Trump's US migrant hunt spares no one from deportation2 hours ago