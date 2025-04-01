South Korea Court To Rule Friday On President Impeachment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) South Korea's Constitutional Court will issue its long-awaited ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Friday, months after he was suspended for declaring martial law.
Yoon's December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule plunged South Korea into political chaos after he sent armed soldiers into parliament.
Lawmakers defied the troops to vote the measure down and impeached Yoon soon after, but months of political instability have hit South Korea's economy and left the country in leadership limbo, as US President Donald Trump targets the region with sweeping tariffs.
The court held weeks of impeachment hearings to determine whether to officially remove Yoon from office and then took weeks to deliberate on the case, giving rise to speculation that the judges were locked in intense disagreements.
"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025, at the Constitutional Court," the court finally said in a statement Tuesday.
For Yoon to be removed from office, at least six of the court's eight justices must vote in favour.
Confirmation of his impeachment would trigger elections which must be held within 60 days.
Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans have been rallying for and against Yoon every weekend in the capital Seoul.
Yoon, a former prosecutor, was detained in January on insurrection charges but released in early March on procedural grounds. He has remained defiant throughout and blamed a "malicious" opposition for the case against him.
He is also the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case, facing charges of insurrection over the martial law bid.
"I expect the Constitutional Court to issue a unanimous ruling to remove Yoon from office this Friday, as the case does not involve complex legality of his martial law declaration," said Noh Hee-bum, attorney and a former Constitutional Court research judge.
"The Primary role of the Constitutional Court is to protect and uphold the Constitution, which Yoon's declaration of martial law directly violated."
