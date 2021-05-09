South Korea Cracks Down on Online Cryptocurrency Phishing Scams - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The South Korean government intends to join hands with the national police to battle the rise of phishing websites linked to cryptocurrencies as prices of virtual money soar, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the ministry of communication technologies.

The measure comes amid a surge in reports of suspicious text messages that ask cryptocurrency users to enter their private details such as passwords and exchange IDs on fake websites. The details are then stolen and used to access the users' actual accounts.

The ministry is said to have detected and blocked 32 phishing websites in the past three months. This is a great surge compared to the 41 websites deleted last year.